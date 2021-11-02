Cigarette sales increased in 2020 for the first time in two decades

Advertisement

Cigarette sales went up last year for the first time this century.
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More Americans bought cigarettes in 2020, according to a report by the Federal Trade Commission.

The increase happened during the pandemic. Experts said staying home and stress may have led to an increase in people buying more tobacco.

According to the report, manufacturers sold close to a billion more cigarettes in 2020 compared to 2019. They also invested more money into advertisements and promotions.

“The issue of tobacco and nicotine product use did not disappear during the pandemic, according to the Federal Trade report, it in fact increased,” said Laura Fischer, a public health educator for the Marathon County Health Department.

There has been an increase in cigarette sales and a variety of other nicotine products, according to local convenient stores in Marathon County.

“So lots of different factors there. Different stressors could ultimately lead to the increase in tobacco and nicotine use,” said Fischer.

Stressors such as pandemic lock downs, remote learning, and stay-at-home lifestyles may have contributed to the increase in tobacco purchases.

“We know that tobacco use, other substance use, and the experience of mental illness and other behavioral health issues typically coincide, and they are often not stand-alone issues,” said Fischer.

Cigarette use isn’t the only thing that increased. The use of e-cigarettes and vape pens increased in 2020 too. Between February 2020 to March 2021, e-cigarette sales increased from almost 15 million units to 22 million units, according to Tobacco Free Kids, an advocacy group.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with tobacco use there is a 24/7 free Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line you can call at 1-800- QUIT-NOW.

