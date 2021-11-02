Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Police searching for person of interest in Antigo Homicide

Police say the homicide happened Monday morning
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide in Antigo.

A press release from the Antigo Police Department says officers were called to a residence for a welfare check at about 9:20 Monday morning. They found one person apparently stabbed to death inside.

Officers are searching for 38-year-old Derek Goplin, whom they’re calling a person of interest in the case.

He is a white male with brown hair and eyes, weighing approximately 150lbs and standing 5′11″.

Goplin was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a dark green camouflage coat, a red hooded sweatshirt and a green or brown beanie hat.

Police are trying to locate his vehicle, a red 2016 Ford Explorer with a Wisconsin plate RANDYR. Goplin was last known to be in the Waukesha area.

Officers say you should use caution if you see Goplin and immediately call 911. Goplin may have a knife and is known to carry a gun.

