Advertisement

Be Amazing to host Fall Fest on Nov. 7

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to Greenheck Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 7 for Fall Fest. Be Amazing, a Wausau area nonprofit will host the free event.

The Be Amazing organization has been striving to inspire positive community change throughout all of the Wausau area following a shooting in 2017 that left four people dead.

Be Amazing will be collecting new unwrapped toys that will be donated to Toys for tots. There will also be several service project stations to spread kindness in the community such as kindness rocks, kindness notes, holiday cards and Honor Flight blankets.

There will also be four bounce houses, photo booth, Be Amazing merchandise for sale, and face painting. The Rothschild K9 unit and SAFER emergency response vehicles will be there.

The event is from 1-3 p.m. Greenheck Field House is located at 6400 Alderson St. in Weston.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police searching for person of interest in Antigo homicide
Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield is one of three Wisconsin hospitals to offer ECMO treatment.
“The difference between life and death”: ECMO treatment at Marshfield Clinic
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator addresses recent news regarding 2020 election

Latest News

Antigo Police say Derek Goplin is the suspect in an Antigo homicide case
Police searching for person of interest in Antigo homicide
Helping Veterans Select Medicare Coverage
Helping Veterans Select Medicare Coverage
Donated Deer Helps Hungry
Donated Deer Helps Hungry
Lake effect snow showers continue into the overnight hours for portions of the northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Chilly and snowy