Be Amazing to host Fall Fest on Nov. 7

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to Greenheck Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 7 for Fall Fest. Be Amazing, a Wausau area nonprofit will host the free event.

The Be Amazing organization has been striving to inspire positive community change throughout all of the Wausau area following a shooting in 2017 that left four people dead.

Be Amazing will be collecting new unwrapped toys that will be donated to Toys for tots. There will also be several service project stations to spread kindness in the community such as kindness rocks, kindness notes, holiday cards and Honor Flight blankets.

There will also be four bounce houses, photo booth, Be Amazing merchandise for sale, and face painting. The Rothschild K9 unit and SAFER emergency response vehicles will be there.

The event is from 1-3 p.m. Greenheck Field House is located at 6400 Alderson St. in Weston.

