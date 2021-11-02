Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.

Stevie is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′0″ tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force 1 shoes.

Police are looking for Shawnice Hickman, 33, and believe she is connected to Stevie’s abduction.

Hickman is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. Hickman was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with a striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

Hickman is driving a 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number CT0D6R.

Law enforcement believe Stevie is in grave danger.

Anyone with information about their whereaboutss should call the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
WIAA State Cross Country Meet returns to Wisconsin Rapids
Three Central Wisconsin runners finish on podium at State Cross Country
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Connecting Employers with Students 11/1/2021
Connecting Employers with Students 11/1/2021
'A Taste of Jamaica' Opens at UWSP 11/1/2021
'A Taste of Jamaica' Opens at UWSP 11/1/2021
UWSP cuts ribbon on new internship center for students.
UW Stevens Point cuts ribbon on partnership with Skyward
Homicide Suspect At Large
Homicide Suspect At Large