IN YOUR COMMUNITY: Public ceremonies for Veteran’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m.

The United States Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when it passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926.

Numerous communities will hold public ceremonies on Veteran’s Day. If your organization is hosting an event and would like it added to this list, email news@wsaw.com with the details and a contact phone number.

Minocqua - Veterans are invited to a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day at Lakeland Union High School. The breakfast is from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. A program honoring veterans will follow at 8:30 a.m. in the field house at the high school. There will be keynote speakers from the “Never Forgotten Honor Flight”. All branches of the services will also be honored.

Neillsville - Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. The Highground is honored to have Kari Porter, Director for the La Crosse Vet Center, as this year’s guest speaker. The Wisconsin KIA/MIA/POW names will be heard throughout the Park from 10 a.m-3 p.m. - Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. The Highground is honored to have Kari Porter, Director for the La Crosse Vet Center, as this year’s guest speaker. The Wisconsin KIA/MIA/POW names will be heard throughout the Park from 10 a.m-3 p.m. https://loom.ly/YQXLuGc

Plover - Plover American Legion Post #543 and Plover Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10262 will conduct a joint ceremony in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11th, to honor all servicemen and servicewomen who have fought for or are fighting for this county. The ceremony is at the Plover Veterans Memorial. It will begin at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held at Plover VFW at 2970 Hickory Drive following the ceremony. Everyone is invited to the ceremony and the luncheon.

Stevens Point - Free Veteran’s Day party at District 1 Brewing, 200 N Division Street. From 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 11. There will be food from Purple Basil 4-9 p.m., music from Killing Rapunzel, basket raffle, and beer specials. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Wisconsin Rapids and Plover VFW’s to support local veterans programs.

Wausau - On Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m., UWSP Wausau Campus, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, (UW Center for Civic Engagement Building) will host ‘Horse Soldiers’. The program will highlight the Special Forces soldiers who entered Afghanistan on horses following 9/11. Guest speakers include Doug Stanton, author of Horse Soldiers and Mark Mitchell, one of the horse soldiers. Masks are required. There is no charge to attend.

Wausau - A Veteran’s Day blood drive will take place at VFW Burns Post 388, 212 East Randolph Street from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids- An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Don Knuth Memorial Hall VFW Post #2534, 2711 Reddin Rd. The dinner is $8. Spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, dinner rolls, salad, dessert, milk, and coffee. Limited take-out will be available at the door. A cash bar with sodas, beer, wine, and mixed drinks will be available on-premises.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.