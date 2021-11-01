Advertisement

UWSP basketball’s ‘Purple-Gold game’ cancelled

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point basketball’s “Purple-Gold” game has been canceled, the school announced today.

The team cited a “lack of available players following health and safety protocols within the program.” The annual intrasquad scrimmage was scheduled for Nov. 3, and it will not be rescheduled.

The Pointers will open their season on Nov. 10 at St. Olaf.

