Seminar planned Nov. 9 to help seniors identify red flags of scams

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center in Stevens Point will host a presentation for seniors to help them identify the tell-tale signs of scams.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection report people lose more than $40 billion a year to telemarketing fraud. People over 65 years of age are especially vulnerable.

Presenter Jeff Kersten, Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, will provide information on the latest scams and frauds targeting seniors. Jeff will provide tips for spotting these scams to keep people from becoming a victim. The presentation is Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at the ADRC at Lincoln Center, 1519 Water Street, in the multi-purpose room.

To register, call 715-346-1401 or toll free, 1-866-920-2525.

