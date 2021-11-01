Advertisement

Roisin Willis’ commitment to Stanford caps a year of accomplishments

Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.(Roisin Willis)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 31, 2021
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - When SPASH’s Roisin Willis made the decision to commit to Stanford last week, it concluded a year that was a whirlwind for the state champion.

“I knew it was a school that I was looking at, but Stanford actually wasn’t recruiting me at this time last year,” Willis said.

That’s because, during the fall of 2020, Willis was coming off a long break from running due to the pandemic. What she didn’t know was what was going to come in the following months.

“I wasn’t really focused on running a year ago. Running was still a big part of my life, but I kinda had to take a step back,” Willis said.

Since that time, she finished a long journey to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials with a time of 2:00:78, the fastest time for a 16-year-old woman in United States history.

She later won the Gatorade National Girl’s Track and Field Player of the Year award.

After those accomplishments is when plenty of schools came looking at her, and she knew her choice to go to Stanford was the right one. Her current personal best in the 800 meters would be third all-time in Stanford history.

“My future track coach is extremely knowledgeable .and he knows a lot about the 800. That would be really good for me because I have a lot of big goals at college and he’s definitely on the same page like that.”

For now, Willis has only experienced the Wisconsin State Track and Field meet as a freshman. After a sigh of relief in determining her future, she’s focused on getting back to La Crosse.

“I know where I’m going to go. And now I can figure out what my goals are when I’m there. I’m just really excited and certain about that and now I can just relax about the season ahead,” Willis said.

