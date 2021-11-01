Advertisement

Parent reports hemp-chocolate passed out during Halloween in Adams

Parents reports finding hemp candy in candy dish during halloween
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams Police Department is urging families to inspect their children’s Halloween candy after someone reported finding chocolate containing Delta 8 THC in a candy dish from a home that was passing out candy.

The parent said while trick or treating they spotted the Delta 8 THC chocolate and grabbed it before their child could.

Police said an initial investigation indicated that the item may have been inadvertently placed with the candy in the dish. There were no other items located at the home to show if there were other candies or edibles that may have been placed in the dish prior to law enforcement contact.

The chocolate was wrapped and labeled as containing Delta 8 THC.

According to Healthline.com, Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive compound that’s similar to delta-9 THC. Delta-9 THC is a compound in the cannabis plant that produces a high.

