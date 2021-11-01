NTC hosts event to help students with FAFSA

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - College Goal Wisconsin is holding an event at the Wausau campus of Northcentral Technical College November 2 to help college-bound students complete and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Many students don’t know about the form, or don’t know how or what kind of aid it can help them secure.

“The FAFSA is very important to complete. That is the first step to determining eligibility for any federal student aid, such as the federal Pell Grant, state grants that may be available, and any student loans,” said Financial Aid Specialist Tou Yang.

People who want to attend are asked to show up in the lobby of the Main Entrance starting at 6:00 p.m.. Volunteers will greet them and take them to computer labs where they can complete and file the form.

“This event is open to the public, regardless of what college or school you plan to attend. It’s very important to apply for financial aid, as that can help with tuition costs and any other costs associated with your education,” Yang said.

Parents are encouraged to accompany dependent students to make sure the form can be filed on the spot. Once filed, a confirmation page will give students an estimate of what kind of aid they can expect.

People who file can also take part in a drawing for a College Goal Wisconsin $1000 scholarship.

