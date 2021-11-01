Advertisement

NTC hosts event to help students with FAFSA

NTC is hosting an event to help students prepare financially for college
NTC is hosting an event to help students prepare financially for college(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - College Goal Wisconsin is holding an event at the Wausau campus of Northcentral Technical College November 2 to help college-bound students complete and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Many students don’t know about the form, or don’t know how or what kind of aid it can help them secure.

“The FAFSA is very important to complete.  That is the first step to determining eligibility for any federal student aid, such as the federal Pell Grant, state grants that may be available, and any student loans,” said Financial Aid Specialist Tou Yang.

People who want to attend are asked to show up in the lobby of the Main Entrance starting at 6:00 p.m..  Volunteers will greet them and take them to computer labs where they can complete and file the form.

“This event is open to the public, regardless of what college or school you plan to attend.  It’s very important to apply for financial aid, as that can help with tuition costs and any other costs associated with your education,” Yang said.

Parents are encouraged to accompany dependent students to make sure the form can be filed on the spot.  Once filed, a confirmation page will give students an estimate of what kind of aid they can expect.

People who file can also take part in a drawing for a College Goal Wisconsin $1000 scholarship.

Click here to go to the event information page.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
WIAA State Cross Country Meet returns to Wisconsin Rapids
Three Central Wisconsin runners finish on podium at State Cross Country
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Kids dress up for Halloween party.
Around 300 kids attend Willow Springs Kids Halloween Party
Willow Springs hosts Halloween party featuring corn maze, round barn
Willow Springs hosts Halloween party featuring corn maze, fun inside round barn
10-31-21- Roisin Willis Commits to Stanford
10-31-21- ROISIN WILLIS TALKS COMMITTING TO STANFORD
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis’ commitment to Stanford caps a year of accomplishments