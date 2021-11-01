Montreal Canadiens send Cole Caufield down to the AHL

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Montreal Canadiens have sent Stevens Point native Cole Caufield down to the Laval Rocket, the team’s American Hockey League team.

In ten games this season, the rookie had just one assist. In ten games last season, Caufield had four goals and one assist. He added four more goals and eight assists in the playoffs during the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup Finals run.

In exchange, the Canadiens called up forward Michael Pezzetta.

