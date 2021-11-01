Advertisement

Montreal Canadiens send Cole Caufield down to the AHL

Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) an ddefenseman...
Montreal Canadiens right wing Corey Perry (94), right wing Cole Caufield (22) an ddefenseman Erik Gustafsson (32) celebrate the goal by center Nick Suzuki (14) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Montreal Canadiens have sent Stevens Point native Cole Caufield down to the Laval Rocket, the team’s American Hockey League team.

In ten games this season, the rookie had just one assist. In ten games last season, Caufield had four goals and one assist. He added four more goals and eight assists in the playoffs during the Canadiens’ Stanley Cup Finals run.

In exchange, the Canadiens called up forward Michael Pezzetta.

