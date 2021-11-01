Advertisement

MAPS Board vice president to step down

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Public Schools Board will meet Tuesday to discuss how to fill the vacancy left by board vice president Jon Smith.

Smith announced that he will step down from his role effective immediately. In a letter to Board President Kevin Blake, Smith stated that his decision is based on other personal and professional responsibilities.

“I would like to thank Mr. Smith for his time, effort and dedication while on the MAPS Board,” said Blake. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Smith’s current term was scheduled to end in 2022.

