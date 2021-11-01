Advertisement

“The difference between life and death”: ECMO treatment at Marshfield Clinic

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Marshfield, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield is one of three Wisconsin hospitals to offer ECMO treatment. ECMO is the highest form of life support that is offered at the hospital.

One ICU nurse and ECMO specialist referred to it as “the golden ticket treatment” because of its high success rate with severe patients.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. What that means is blood is pumped outside the body to a heart-lung machine that works to remove carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body.

It basically takes over the work of the heart and lungs and allows the patient to rest and begin healing. ECMO was previously used for patients with severe lung conditions but has now been taken over by COVID-19 patients.

ECMO machine at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
ECMO machine at Marshfield Clinic Health System.(wsaw)

“It’s the last option we have for these patients. They get to a point where we tried everything we have,” said Jessalyn Connell, ECMO Coordinator.

Two rigorously trained healthcare providers are in the room at all times with the patient and one respiratory therapist checks in with the patient frequently. Highly trained staff weigh the risks and benefits with an extensive list before they decide if ECMO is the best fit for the patient.

“Patients should have a 50% mortality risk before they go on ECMO. There’s a lot of risks,” said Connell.

Hospitals need a large medical team to support ECMO patients considering the high staff-to-patient ratio. It’s also a lot of responsibility.

“These are the sickest patients that medicine has...to come in and have their life in your hands for an entire shift can be a lot,” said Connell.

This treatment became available at Marshfield Clinic Health System in December 2020 and its been in high demand ever since.

The hospital gets calls from surrounding states regularly asking if they have room for a patient that desperately needs ECMO. Sadly, they just don’t have the availability most of the time. That means staff are forced to make tough decisions.

“To use the resource on a 30-year-old who has two young boys at home compared to a 60-year-old...as harsh as it might be, but it’s kind of the tough spot that we’re put in,” Ryan Letsch, ECMO Specialist and ICU Nurse.

And while it takes an emotional toll, Letsch chooses to see the best of the situations.

“We’re taking a patient who without ECMO has less than a 1% chance of living and creating an 80% survival rate,” said Letsch.

Letsch said he becomes like family to the patient. He and ECMO trained staff care for them usually between two and five weeks. Sometimes the care continues for months. Letsch said a husband of a previous patient in recovery recently contacted him.

“He actually reached out to the facility not too long ago and said ‘I’m holding my promise, we’re gonna be there as soon as the patient is strong enough and able to come and visit,” said Letsch.

That’s why Letsch is happy to be part of the ECMO team. The hospital has treated 12 patients with a 63% survival rate since they started the treatment. The national average survival rate is 50%.

According to ECMO Coordinator Jessalyn Connell, the average age for patients on ECMO in recent months has been between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old and they were previously healthy patients.

For more information about Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield ECMO treatment click here.

