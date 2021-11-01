Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Benefits of adopting senior pets

By Dale Ryman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is national Adopt a Senior Pet month.

Finding senior pets their forever homes is a tough task to say the least. Only 25% of senior dogs are adopted, compared to 60% of younger dogs and puppies.

Michael Schneider is the owner and founder of Pilots to the Rescue. He joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about his company and their initiative.

“I started Pilots to the Rescue back in 2015 to combine my love of aviation and rescuing animals,” Schneider said.

They work with volunteer pilots across the country to transport animals at risk of being euthanized and taking them to a place where they have a better chance to get adopted.

“We’ve now rescued over 1,000 animals and flown more than 50,000 miles,” he said.”

For more information, you can watch his interview on the Deep Bench. You can also click here for details on his teamwork with Stella & Chewy’s to rescue senior pets, including reimbursing adoption fees of senior pets and a $40 voucher toward their food.

