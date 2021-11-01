Around 300 kids attend Willow Springs Kids Halloween Party

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of kids started their Halloween festivities with a haunted corn maze at Willow Springs. The maze included stops for collecting candy. The corn maze is a 20-year-old tradition. The party is a much newer addition.

The Halloween kid’s party was for children up to age 12 and their families. There was a DJ and dance floor, games, concessions and of course a lot of candy. The barn was filled within 20 minutes of the party.

“Attendance is up a lot this year,” said Peggy Griffin, Owner of Willow Springs.

Griffin thought around 300 kids and their families attended the party alone and over 2,000 people completed the corn maze in the last three days.

Griffin said she does it for the kids.

“People are very appreciative of us having something like this for the kids to do. A safe family place to come,” said Griffin.

For upcoming events at Willow Springs click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.