Advertisement

Around 300 kids attend Willow Springs Kids Halloween Party

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hundreds of kids started their Halloween festivities with a haunted corn maze at Willow Springs. The maze included stops for collecting candy. The corn maze is a 20-year-old tradition. The party is a much newer addition.

The Halloween kid’s party was for children up to age 12 and their families. There was a DJ and dance floor, games, concessions and of course a lot of candy. The barn was filled within 20 minutes of the party.

“Attendance is up a lot this year,” said Peggy Griffin, Owner of Willow Springs.

Griffin thought around 300 kids and their families attended the party alone and over 2,000 people completed the corn maze in the last three days.

Griffin said she does it for the kids.

“People are very appreciative of us having something like this for the kids to do. A safe family place to come,” said Griffin.

For upcoming events at Willow Springs click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers heading towards US-51 Southbound in Mosinee should be cautioned of a car crash causing...
Cleared: Portion of US-51 in Mosinee closed due to crash
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the...
Man dead after incident in Taylor County
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin
WIAA State Cross Country Meet returns to Wisconsin Rapids
Three Central Wisconsin runners finish on podium at State Cross Country
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results

Latest News

Willow Springs hosts Halloween party featuring corn maze, round barn
Willow Springs hosts Halloween party featuring corn maze, fun inside round barn
10-31-21- Roisin Willis Commits to Stanford
10-31-21- ROISIN WILLIS TALKS COMMITTING TO STANFORD
Roisin Willis announced her commitment to Stanford via an Instagram post last week.
Roisin Willis’ commitment to Stanford caps a year of accomplishments
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19