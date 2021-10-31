Advertisement

Slain 3-year-old boy, subject of many searches, laid to rest

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. - A small crowd of family friends attended the funeral for Major P. Harris, the 3-year-old boy who was the subject of statewide searches before his body was discovered earlier this month in Milwaukee.

The search began after police found that his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was shot and killed.

A week later, police discovered that Harris was also shot and killed.

WKOW-TV reports that family members who attended the youth’s funeral on Saturday said they were still trying to process what happened but the memories help to ease the pain.

A private funeral was held in La Crosse earlier this week for Mallery Muenzenberger.

A suspect in the case, Jaheem Clark, killed himself as police arrived at his residence.

