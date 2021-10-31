Newman Catholic Football advances to 8-man semifinal, Columbus Catholic and Mosinee volleyball lose in sectional finals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In Saturday playoff action, Newman Catholic pitched a dominant 35-0 shutout over Belmont to advance to the 8-man football state semifinal game against Gilman on Friday.

On the hardwood, Columbus Catholic falls in a Division 4 sectional final to Wabeno/Laona. While in Division 2, Mosinee’s terrific season comes to an end with a sweep at the hands of Luxemberg-Casco.

