Newman Catholic Football advances to 8-man semifinal, Columbus Catholic and Mosinee volleyball lose in sectional finals

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In Saturday playoff action, Newman Catholic pitched a dominant 35-0 shutout over Belmont to advance to the 8-man football state semifinal game against Gilman on Friday.

On the hardwood, Columbus Catholic falls in a Division 4 sectional final to Wabeno/Laona. While in Division 2, Mosinee’s terrific season comes to an end with a sweep at the hands of Luxemberg-Casco.

