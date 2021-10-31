Advertisement

NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8

First NBA championship team to go since 2016.
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball game between the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the White House on Nov. 8 to celebrate their NBA championship, the first title for the franchise in 50 years.

The Bucks won the title by beating the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals, concluding with a Game 6 victory in Milwaukee on July 20 when Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points.

The Bucks will play the Wizards in Washington on Nov. 7 and take part in the White House ceremony the following day before traveling to Philadelphia.

Milwaukee will be the first NBA champion to be feted at the White House since 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers visited former President Barack Obama.

