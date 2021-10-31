Man dead after incident in Taylor County

TOWNSHIP OF HOLWAY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an incident in Taylor County Sunday morning.

According to a release from Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, On Sunday Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:08 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report a subject laying unresponsive on the roadway near the intersection of Elm Ave and Hamm Dr in the Township of Holway.

Fire, ambulance and law enforcement services were dispatched to the scene. CPR was performed by medical first responders, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears the victim may have been run over by a vehicle, but this is very preliminary.

The victim is yet to be identified.

The incident is under investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are releasing no further information at this time.

