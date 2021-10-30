Wausau homebuilders showcase work to public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Homebuilders from around Marathon County displayed their work to the public in the Wausau Area Builders Associations’ “Fall Parade of Homes.”

The tour offers people a chance to visit six homes in Marathon County from different home builders to see the latest in design, decor, and style.

Sam Mclellan owns Woodbury Custom Homes in Wausau. He displayed a home he and his wife designed from the ground up in eastern Wausau. He says the parade offers a chance for people to not only tour a beautiful home but also help get ideas for renovations to their own home.

“People can help visualize what their space or whatever project they’re doing is gonna be like,” said Mclellan.

The tour is a terrific opportunity to showcase their work, especially when there is little advertising done.

“A lot of us local builders, we don’t build a lot of homes, we don’t have a lot of dollars to do a lot of media stuff,” said Mclellan. “We’re getting 2,000 or 3,000 through this home because we band together and do this.”

The “Parade of Homes” is typically held in June, but because numbers were so high and homebuilders had more to show off, they added the second show for Saturday. Whether it be renovations or just buying a new home, lots of people are investing in their homes right now.

“The housing market is very active,” said Mclellan.

No matter what the people admire the most about the home, Mclellan says it’s a gratifying experience to display their product.

“There’s a lot of pride that we’re able to put this together and a lot of people come out,” said Mclellan. “We just think it’s great that we offer this to the community and to local builders.”

Mclellan says he expects there will be more tours like this coming in 2022.

