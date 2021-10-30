Advertisement

Visit Marshfield Campaign gets $12,750 grant to promote tourism

Awarded funds are part of the Joint Effort Marketing grants
Marshfield Dairy Fest 'reverse parade'
Marshfield Dairy Fest 'reverse parade'(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism recently announced $190,700 awarded in Joint Effort Marketing grants.

This Visit Marshfield Campaign was awarded $12,750 of the JEM grants. The grants provide partnership funding to help nonprofit Wisconsin organizations promote tourism.

“About $50 to $60 million dollars come to our community through tourism and travelers,” said Matt McLean, executive director of Visit Marshfield.

Before the pandemic, Marshfield accounted for over half of the visitor spending in Wood County. Now, the grant will help the city continue to grow its tourism efforts.

“Really we’re down about 40% last year, so that hurt our restaurants, a lot of our hotels, and our budgets as well,” said McLean.

Visit Marshfield’s executive director expects it to take about two to three years to rebound from the pandemic.

“Helps us with website development, we use it for some print media, we are also doing some video projects so it really ties in well with our marketing plan for 2022,” said McLean.

The city is working to reinvent historic buildings and attractions to remake them into new sites to captivate visitors.

“The folks who review these grant applications are always looking for new a innovate ways of driving consumers into local destinations across Wisconsin,” said Anne Sayers, secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The City of Marshfield is looking forward to hosting one of the largest gymnastics events in the state and the Central Wisconsin State Fair.

To get more information on events happening in Marshfield visit their website at https://visitmarshfield.com/.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona
Businesses are grappling with impacts of Wisconsin Rapids Verso mill closed in June 2020
Wisconsin loggers dealing with set backs of mill shutdown
File photo of police lights
Man accused of spraying Lincoln County deputies with bear spray during pursuit, later arrested after car started on fire
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Halloween weekend forecast
Cultural Literacy 10/29/2021
Cultural Literacy 10/29/2021
Wausau School District educators listened to a presentation about human trafficking, what it...
Wausau advocates and investigators educate educators about what human trafficking looks like here
Warming Center Opens Monday 10/29/2021
Warming Center Opens Monday 10/29/2021