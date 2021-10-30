Advertisement

In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see

Kyle Rittenhouse appears at a pretrial hearing in Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021,...
Kyle Rittenhouse appears at a pretrial hearing in Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in advance of his trial which is scheduled to begin Nov. 1, in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two of them, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP)(Mark Hertzberg/POOL | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — From the moment Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people on the streets of Kenosha during protests over the police shooting of a Black man, he’s been the personification of America’s polarization.

The teenager who carried an AR-style rifle was cheered by Americans who despised the Black Lives Matter movement and the sometimes destructive protests that followed George Floyd’s death.

Others saw Rittenhouse as the most worrisome example yet of vigilante citizens taking to the streets with guns.

Many also saw racism, as an armed white teen was welcomed by police to a city where activists were rallying against a white officer’s shooting of a Black man.

That extreme division is likely to be on display in the trial that starts Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona
Exterior of the real "Conjuring House"
72-hour live stream event takes you inside the real “Conjuring” house this Halloween weekend
File photo of police lights
Man accused of spraying Lincoln County deputies with bear spray during pursuit, later arrested after car started on fire
Generic image of crash scene
One of 2 killed in Sauk Co. crash was Baraboo student, others injured
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Tonyan tears ACL, out for season

Latest News

Badgers dominate #9 Iowa at home, cruise to 27-7 win
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in...
Judge declines to issue a ruling in Ojibwe wolf case
Weekend Forecast
First Alert Weather: Halloween weekend forecast
The Hilight Zone Level 2