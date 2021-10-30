Last chance to experience Wausau’s haunted walking tours Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you can’t wait one more day for Halloween on Sunday, there’s something in store for you Saturday. The Wausau Paranormal Research Society is running its annual haunted walking tours, and Saturday night is the last night for the season.

The research society is known for tracking down spirits and ghosts for the past 19 years. “We have seen everything from full-body apparitions that looks just at real as you and I, to shadow figures, we’ve seen objects move on their own, lights turn on and off, doors shut, phantom footsteps, the whole nine yards,” Investigator for Wausau’s Paranormal Research Society, Bill Beaudry said.

Beaudry has been part of the team for 13 years. “I went into it as a skeptic not really a believer...” He said before he hasn’t had many paranormal activities happen to him himself. “It’s not like the movies like Poltergeist where you see couches and chairs fly across the room.”

“When you do experience some things, it takes you back for a second, your mind has to process what you’re seeing to see if it’s actually real,” Beaudry explained.

He said a lot of people don’t understand what a spirit actually is. “A spirit is just a person that has passed on--so when you think about it that way it’s less [scary].”

Beaudry explained that most of the sites are haunted by intelligent haunts. “They’re the ones that can move objects, they’re the ones that can talk to you, they’re the ones that can move around freely.”

Some of the places the walking tours take you to are St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Downtown Mission Church, and even The Grand Theater.

“We try to find any reasonable, logical explanation for the activity, we don’t go into an investigation, thinking its paranormal in nature, and our biggest goal is to try to help individuals, and families and businesses try to understand, cope and understand what kind of paranormal activity is out there,” Beaudry said.

The society does not charge for its services for investigating reports and members are not paid. Some of the proceeds from the tour go back into the community, including a donation to Share Your Holidays.

Tickets for Saturday’s haunt will only be sold at the door at Elk’s Lodge in Wausau. Tickets will be for sale starting at 5 p.m. The research society recommends if people want to guarantee a spot for a tour, to start lining up by 5. Tours start at 6 p.m.

