Judge declines to issue a ruling in Ojibwe wolf case

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in...
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)(Jacob W. Frank | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE - A federal judge has declined to issue a ruling on a preliminary injunction requested by Ojibwe tribes to stop the 2021 Wisconsin wolf hunt.

However, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson says he had “deep misgivings” about state rules that proved inadequate in February to keep the wolf kill to the intended target.

The tribes argue that the hunt violates their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred.

The wolf hunting and trapping season in February resulted in a kill of 99 wolves above the state-licensed quota.

The take by state-licensed hunters and trappers effectively consumed the tribes’ quota.

