Advertisement

The Hilight Zone Level 2

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Level 2 of the playoffs means a win tonight brings teams halfway to Camp Randall Stadium. Our game of the week between two neighboring teams in Division 6, Abbotsford and Colby, proved the Hornets dominance, as they roll to Level 3 with a 48-8 victory.

In Division 5, Amherst and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both come out victorious to set up a rematch from earlier in the season.

Mosinee and Wisconsin Rapids both fall at home.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona
Businesses are grappling with impacts of Wisconsin Rapids Verso mill closed in June 2020
Wisconsin loggers dealing with set backs of mill shutdown
File photo of police lights
Man accused of spraying Lincoln County deputies with bear spray during pursuit, later arrested after car started on fire
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance

Latest News

Highlight Zone 10/29/2021 D
Highlight Zone 10/29/2021 D
Highlight Zone 10/29/2021 C
Highlight Zone 10/29/2021 C
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Tonyan tears ACL, out for season
Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona