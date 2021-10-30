The Hilight Zone Level 2

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Level 2 of the playoffs means a win tonight brings teams halfway to Camp Randall Stadium. Our game of the week between two neighboring teams in Division 6, Abbotsford and Colby, proved the Hornets dominance, as they roll to Level 3 with a 48-8 victory.

In Division 5, Amherst and Wittenberg-Birnamwood both come out victorious to set up a rematch from earlier in the season.

Mosinee and Wisconsin Rapids both fall at home.

