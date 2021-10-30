Advertisement

Badgers dominate #9 Iowa at home, cruise to 27-7 win

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Wisconsin stuck to a formula that’s been their bread and butter over the years, great defense and a physical running game, to pull off an easy upset of #9 Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium, 27-7. With the win, the Badgers now control their own destiny in the Big Ten West.

Graham Mertz accounted for three touchdowns, two of them on QB sneaks from the one-yard line, and another on a wide-open pass to Jake Ferguson in the first quarter. The Badgers ran for 166 yards, 104 of them coming from true freshman sensation Braelon Allen.

The defense stifled the Hawkeyes throughout the game, holding them to just 156 total yards and coming away with three turnovers.

The win is the fourth in a row overall for the Badgers, who now move to 3-2 in Big Ten West play, with the tie-breaker over Iowa. Wisconsin controls their own destiny because if they win out and beat Minnesota, the only team ahead of them in the West right now, they would represent that side of the conference in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Next up for Wisconsin is a road game at Rutgers next Saturday.

