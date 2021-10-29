Wisconsin nears 800K coronavirus cases, passes 6.5M COVID-19 vaccine shots

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - New coronavirus case numbers are not low, but they are lower than a month ago. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,215 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the latest test results, and the state is averaging 1,852 coronavirus cases daily. A month ago, we were averaging almost 2,500 cases daily.

Wisconsin is nearing 800,000 coronavirus cases. We sit at 790,282 cases since the first confirmed patient on February 5, 2020. In the past week, the state added 13,038 cases, so we will likely hit that 800,000 milestone around November 5, which marks 21 months since the pandemic reached Wisconsin. Wisconsin passed 700,000 cases 39 days ago, on September 20.

The state added 24 people to COVID-19′s death toll, but the DHS says only 8 of these deaths just reported to the state happened in the past 30 days, and those are the only ones that count towards the 7-day average. That rolling average slipped from 16 to 15 deaths per day. Northeast Wisconsin paid a price, with 7 counties reporting deaths: Calumet (1), Dodge (1), Door (1), Kewaunee (1), Oconto (1), Waupaca (1) and Winnebago (2). In Michigan’s U.P., Gogebic and Iron counties each reported one death. To date, 8,483 people have died in Wisconsin as a result of contracting COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s numbers also show 110 more people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. By our calculations, the state averaged 102 new admissions each day over the past week, the lowest 7-day average in six weeks. As we’ve reported, current patient numbers have been under 900 this week for the first time since late August. That remained true, barely, Friday when the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 897 patients in hospitals statewide, 10 more than Thursday after taking discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions; 279 of these patients are in ICU, 2 fewer than Thursday. The 10 Northeast health care region hospitals had 129 of those patients, with 34 of them in ICU; 1 more patient than Thursday with no change in the ICU count. The 13 Fox Valley region hospitals were treating 74 patients, including 11 in ICU, which is 1 fewer patient in intensive care but 5 more patients overall.

Cases Deaths Hospitalizations October 1-29* 59,903 474 3,309 September 1-30 63,850 370 3,090 August 1-31 40,291 160 2,501 July 1-30* 8,039 125 1,011

* End of month falls on a weekend; state no longer reports numbers on weekends

Vaccinations

Wisconsin officially passed 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered since December 13, 2020 -- the state was just 16 shots shy of that milestone yesterday. A total 6,503,158 “shots in the arm” have been administered to Wisconsinites and out-of-state residents, such as people who work here.

The number of people completing their vaccinations is still notably low, with 341 people getting their final shot since Thursday’s report. That’s the second-lowest day on record since the first people vaccinated became eligible for their second dose in early January. Vaccinators added another 3,101 Wisconsinites getting their first dose since Thursday’s report, so there are 13,950 fewer unvaccinated people in the state since last Friday.

As we’ve reported, more than 2 out of 3 adults in Wisconsin received a COVID-19 vaccine. Now that figure’s nearing 7 out of 10 (69.0%), or 3,144,850 adults.

Of those, 65.8% have completed their vaccination series, or nearly 3 million adults (2,996,764).

Counting the entire population, including the 14% too young to get vaccinated right now, 57.8% of Wisconsinites have received at least one dose, and 55.0% completed their vaccinations. The FDA has approved a kid-sized dose of Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11. Kids could start receiving the vaccine next week if it also gets approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Friday, Menominee County passed 70% of its residents getting at least one dose of vaccine. Waushara County passed 40% of its residents being fully vaccinated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Friday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 48.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

16-17: 52.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

18-24: 53.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 57.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 65.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/61.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/62.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

55-64: 74.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.7% (+0.2) 56.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 52.2% (+0.1) 50.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 47.4% (+0.1) 45.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 73.1% (+0.2) 69.8% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 48.1% (+0.0) 46.0% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 48.0% (+0.2) 46.1% (+0.2) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.2% (+0.1) 49.9% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.8% (+0.2) 46.2% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.6% (+0.1) 47.3% (-0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 55.0% (+0.1) 52.8% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.7% (+0.1) 46.2% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 70.1% (+0.2) 67.9% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 49.2% (+0.1) 47.3% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58.2% (+0.2) 55.6% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.7% (+0.1) 41.9% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.3% (+0.1) 53.9% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.9% (+0.1) 48.5% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 42.0% (+0.1) 40.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 56.1% (+0.1) 53.6% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 268,998 (56.7%) (+0.1) 257,970 (54.4%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 299,058 (54.4%) (+0.1) 285,777 (52.0%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,365,948 (57.8%) (+0.1) 3,202,684 (55.0%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

Bellin Health is now offering “mix-and-match” COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Ashwaubenon community vaccination site, the Green Bay Fastlane drive-thru testing site and all primary care clinics and FastCare locations. According to Bellin, it’s offering the mix-and-match option to eligible patients at all vaccination sites. Eligible Bellin patients and the general public may schedule a booster, initial or second COVID-19 vaccine dose through a MyBellinHealth account or by calling 920-445-7313.

The last COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Oshkosh Farmers Market will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

Oconto County Public Health plans several booster dose vaccine clinics in November. The booster is available to anyone 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and meet certain eligibility requirements: 65 years or older, or adults who work or live in high-risk settings, live in long-term care settings, or have underlying medical conditions. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (920) 834-6846 starting at 9 A.M. Monday, November 1. The appointment line is available weekdays from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. until all appointments are filled. Don’t leave a message; call again.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. The site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 40,399 cases (+118) (271 deaths)

Calumet – 7,207 cases (+25) (54 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,086 cases (+17) (65 deaths)

Dodge – 14,822 cases (+34) (200 deaths) (+1)

Door – 3,544 cases (+11) (33 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 542 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,814 cases (+91) (148 deaths)

Forest - 1,417 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,422 cases (+16) (25 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 2,482 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,318 cases (+8) (47 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee – 2,991 cases (+10) (31 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 2,988 cases (+4) (40 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,960 cases (+34) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,847 cases (+45) (71 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,573 cases (+21) (46 deaths)

Menominee – 952 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 6,026 cases (+11) (66 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 25,589 cases (+78) (247 deaths)

Shawano – 6,099 cases (+18) (78 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,975 cases (+56) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,745 cases (+12) (141 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,056 cases (+16) (46 deaths)

Winnebago – 23,383 cases (+93) (236 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.