Advertisement

Show featuring Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament to air on WSAW

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - WSAW-TV will air ‘Small Town Big Deal’ featuring the 2021 Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament.

The tournament was held in July in Wisconsin Rapids. The Wisconsin Rapids Aqua Skiers founder, Jack Lukes, started the tournament 55 years ago. Through the past 55 years, the tournament has grown to be the largest show water ski tournament in the world and has helped Wisconsin earn the title of the Show Ski Capital of the World.

Small Town Big Deal filmed content for their episode throughout the Wisconsin State Tournament which hosted 23 teams and 57 individual skiers from Wisconsin.

The episode will air at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 on WSAW.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona
Businesses are grappling with impacts of Wisconsin Rapids Verso mill closed in June 2020
Wisconsin loggers dealing with set backs of mill shutdown
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance
File photo of police lights
Man accused of spraying Lincoln County deputies with bear spray during pursuit, later arrested after car started on fire

Latest News

KidneyShare: The Gift of Life, is a free community event that will take place Saturday October...
KidneyShare: Gift of Life event to raise awareness of organ donation
Temperatures warm up on Saturday towards the upper 50s, but drop into the 40s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Dry weekend ahead, but turning colder
Rep. Krug to introduce a second “Mill Bill” for area paper mills
River scene (FILE)
DNR secretary, Rep. Shankland host discussion on water quality in Stevens Point