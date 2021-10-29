Show featuring Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament to air on WSAW

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - WSAW-TV will air ‘Small Town Big Deal’ featuring the 2021 Wisconsin State Waterski Tournament.

The tournament was held in July in Wisconsin Rapids. The Wisconsin Rapids Aqua Skiers founder, Jack Lukes, started the tournament 55 years ago. Through the past 55 years, the tournament has grown to be the largest show water ski tournament in the world and has helped Wisconsin earn the title of the Show Ski Capital of the World.

Small Town Big Deal filmed content for their episode throughout the Wisconsin State Tournament which hosted 23 teams and 57 individual skiers from Wisconsin.

The episode will air at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 on WSAW.

