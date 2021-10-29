Portion of sales from Tunnel of Terror to benefit Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tommy’s Car Wash wash will donate a portion of its proceeds to Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre during the annual Tunnel of Terror event.

On Oct. 29-30 from 7-10 p.m., and Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m. people can get a car wash and drive through a spooky Halloween scene.

Employees will also be passing out candy. The cost is $16.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is located at 102 West Bridge St. in Wausau and 1611 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

Central Wisconsin Children’s Theatre is an organization dedicated to promoting theatre, performance and educational opportunities for the benefit of young people. CWCT’s next show is Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer. The show is Nov. 26-27. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.