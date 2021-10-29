Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Packers concluded a 24-21 victory over the Cardinals Thursday night, the hero of the game wasn’t Aaron Rodgers or the usual cast of characters for the team.

It was cornerback Rasul Douglas, a former Cardinals practice squad player added to the Packers three weeks ago.

“That was probably the first time I won a game like that so it was like a shocking feeling like that. We just won, off that play,” Douglas said.

The game went back-and-forth down the stretch, looking like the Packers may lose their second game of the season. Instead, Douglas came through with the play of his life.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception in the end zone with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri | AP)

“Once I got in the locker room, everybody was just waiting for me. Jumping on me. It was fun,” Douglas said.

Rodgers couldn’t say enough kind words to say about Douglas’ play after the game.

“I’m so proud of Rasul. What a great story. How special is this game? Guys on the street comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing,” Rodgers said.

The moment concluded a game in which the Packers beat the NFL’s lone undefeated team without their three top receivers in Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also lost tight-end Robert Tonyan to a knee injury in the middle of the game.

“We were missing three studs, but I’m proud of the way the guys stepped in and contributed,” Rodgers said,

Back-ups were all over the game, and for a team that doesn’t seem to know how to lose has another hero step up when the team needs them.

“I love when the odds are stacked against us. I feel like we kind of just…takes all the pressure off us and we just played really loose,” Rodgers said.

