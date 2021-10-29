Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

