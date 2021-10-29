Advertisement

KidneyShare: Gift of Life event to raise awareness of organ donation

Event will be held at O’so Brewery in Plover Saturday afternoon.
KidneyShare: The Gift of Life, is a free community event that will take place Saturday October 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at O'so Brewing in Plover.(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - KidneyShare: The Gift of Life, is a free community event that will take place Saturday October 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at O’so Brewing in Plover.

KidneyShare: The Gift Of Life is to do two things: raise awareness of the 100,000 Americans waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant (over 3,000 people are added to that list each month.  Over ten people die every day because of the shortage of both living and deceased kidney donors).

In addition, the event is to help educate the public of the importance of kidney health and maintenance, especially during the pandemic the past few years.There will be several presentations from community members affected by organ donation (donors and recipients) and will work on raising awareness of the importance of donation throughout the event. In addition Miss Wisconsin for America, Devyn Prielipp, will be the event’s special guest speaker.

The organizer of the event, Mark Scotch, will have a presentation on his kidney donation journey via bicycle, The Organ Trail. He completed his second 1,000+ mile bicycle trek to Massachusetts and back in September 2021. His original bicycle trek happened in May 2021. Mark is also a finalist for the USA Today’s Humankind Triumph of the Year Award. You can read more about it and vote for him by visiting Humankind Triumph of the Year website.

In addition, Village of Plover Administrator, Dan Mahoney, will have a special proclamation Saturday afternoon in regards to kidney health awareness.

More information about the event, can be found here-> KidneyShare: The Gift of Life

You can register to become an organ donor online in the state of Wisconsin: Donate Life Wisconsin

