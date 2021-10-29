HALFTIME: Playing without their top three wide receivers, Packers lead Cardinals, 10-7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Playing without their top three wideouts, the Packers used their defense and the running game to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Aaron Rodgers is 10-20 with 64 yards, but it was the two running backs who stole the show with 95 rushing yards. AJ Dillon had 11 carries for 59 yards while Aaron Jones had 23 yards on eight carries.

The defense was able to limit the mobile Kyler Murray to just 73 yards in the air, while holding the Cardinals to only 29 rushing yards. De’Vondre Campbell had the only sack of the half for the green and gold.

Game Recap:

The Packers opened with the ball, but both teams struggled offensively early in the game. After multiple three-and-outs from the Packers, the Cardinals were able to break open a big drive on a ball deep to DeAndre Hopkins for 61 yards. The catch would’ve been a touchdown if Hopkins wasn’t called for a facemask after the catch.

A few plays later, Chase Edmonds ran the ball 11 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

The Packers were able to put together a drive in response, backed by a few plays from AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, the two running backs. On a fourth-down play, AJ Dillon pounded a short run for a first down in the red-zone.

Just a few plays later, Aaron Jones was able to will his way into the endzone to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

On the ensuing drive, De’Vondre Campbell grabbed Cardinals QB Kyler Murray by the legs to bring him down for a sack on third down, giving the Packers the ball back.

After the Packers failed to capitalize, the Packers punted the ball back to the Cardinals. But on the punt, the return man tipped the ball with his finger, forcing a fumble and giving the Packers the ball at the three-yard line. Initially ruled a touchback, it was given to the Packers on a review.

Mason Crosby would kick a field goal to put them up 10-7 with 6:24 left in the second quarter.

On the final drive of the half, the Packers had a chance to add to their lead. The drive stalled at midfield to move into the half at 10-7.

