FINAL: Rasul Douglas’ interception in the endzone seals Packers victory over Cardinals, 24-21

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Rasul Douglas’ interception in the closing seconds sealed a 24-21 victory over the Cardinals.

Aaron Rodgers finished the game 22-37 with 184 passing yards and two touchdowns.

AJ Dillon had 78 rushing yards on 16 carries while Aaron Jones had 59 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

Game Recap:

The Packers opened with the ball, but both teams struggled offensively early in the game. After multiple three-and-outs from the Packers, the Cardinals were able to break open a big drive on a ball deep to DeAndre Hopkins for 61 yards. The catch would’ve been a touchdown if Hopkins wasn’t called for a facemask after the catch.

A few plays later, Chase Edmonds ran the ball 11 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead.

The Packers were able to put together a drive in response, backed by a few plays from AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, the two running backs. On a fourth-down play, AJ Dillon pounded a short run for a first down in the red-zone.

Just a few plays later, Aaron Jones was able to will his way into the endzone to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

On the ensuing drive, De’Vondre Campbell grabbed Cardinals QB Kyler Murray by the legs to bring him down for a sack on third down, giving the Packers the ball back.

After the Packers failed to capitalize, the Packers punted the ball back to the Cardinals. But on the punt, the return man tipped the ball with his finger, forcing a fumble and giving the Packers the ball at the three-yard line. Initially ruled a touchback, it was given to the Packers on a review.

Mason Crosby would kick a field goal to put them up 10-7 with 6:24 left in the second quarter.

On the final drive of the half, the Packers had a chance to add to their lead. The drive stalled at midfield to move into the half at 10-7.

At halftime, Aaron Rodgers was 10-20 with 64 yards, but it was the two running backs who stole the show with 95 rushing yards. AJ Dillon had 11 carries for 59 yards while Aaron Jones had 23 yards on eight carries.

The defense was able to limit the mobile Kyler Murray to just 73 yards in the air while holding the Cardinals to only 29 rushing yards. De’Vondre Campbell tallied the only sack of the half.

The Cardinals started the second half with the ball, but early on, Kyler Murray made a mistake and threw a ball right that was tipped into the hands of Henry Black for the interception, giving the Packers the ball in the red-zone.

The Packers would take the drive all the way down to fourth down, converting a fourth-and-three to Equanimeous St. Brown. On the ensuing play, Randall Cobb caught a ball on his back shoulder in the endzone for a touchdown, his third of the year. The Packers led 17-7 at that point.

But the Cardinals would return the favor, driving 81 yards down the field in 13 plays before James Conner finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run.

On the next drive that extended into the fourth quarter, Randall Cobb caught a short pass for his second touchdown of the season. They would take a 24-14 lead with the fourth quarter ahead.

But the Cardinals would come back with a touchdown drive, breaking the plane with a James Conner nine-yard run to cut the lead to 24-21.

But the Packers would continue to dominate the possession time, reeling off their third drive of longer than six minutes. They seemed to have punched the ball in the end-zone on an Aaron Jones run, but a review overturned the call. With a delay of game penalty and a few close plays, Rodgers’ fourth-down throw would be batted down at the goal line for a turnover on downs.

The Cardinals would drive into Packers territory quickly, moving into field goal range. Within the five-yard line, Rasul Douglas came up with the play of the game, interception Kyler Murray and sealing the 24-21 victory.

