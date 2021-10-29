Downtown trick or treating event held Friday in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Families are invited to trick-or-treat in Marshfield’s historic business district on Friday evening.

A portion of Central Avenue will be closed for the event. Trick or treating is from 4:30-6 p.m.

Secret judges will be looking for the best overall costume, a best group costume, and most creative costume. Kids who win will receive a downtown prize from Main Street Marshfield.

People that plan to attend should park in the city parking lots along Maple Avenue and Chestnut Avenue. There is also parking along the 2nd Street corridor and the Wenzel Family Plaza.

The event is free to attend.

