Advertisement

DNR secretary, Rep. Shankland host discussion on water quality in Stevens Point

River scene (FILE)
River scene (FILE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole and Democratic Rep. Katrina Shankland of Stevens Point will host a community discussion on water quality.

The event is Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Roy and Margaret Menzel Pavillion located at Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point.

NewsChannel 7 will have a reporter at this event.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Businesses are grappling with impacts of Wisconsin Rapids Verso mill closed in June 2020
Wisconsin loggers dealing with set backs of mill shutdown
An American Airlines flight landed early after a flight attendant was attacked by a passenger....
Plane diverted after passenger attacks flight attendant

Latest News

Temperatures warm up on Saturday towards the upper 50s, but drop into the 40s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Dry weekend ahead, but turning colder
Rep. Krug to introduce a second “Mill Bill” for area paper mills
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan cathces a ball during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Tonyan tears ACL, out for season
Lucas Willemon, Marshfield Children's 2020 Miracle Kid
Miracle Kid Lucas thanks hospital aid