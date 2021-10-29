Advertisement

Department of Corrections monitoring registered sex offenders Halloween weekend

kids on Halloween
kids on Halloween(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Corrections will be joining with local law enforcement across the state to make sure registered sex offenders are not violating regulations this Halloween weekend.

They will go to the homes of cases that are considered higher risk to ensure they are home an hour before trick-or-treat times to an hour after.  The houses are to have no decorations, keep their porch lights dark, and not answer the door to trick-or-treaters.

Authorities urge parents to take precautions to keep kids safe too.

“If they’re younger, I’d always recommend going with a parent and if you have a large group of young children, maybe enlisting another adult friend to help ensure their safety, to watch over the children,” said probation and parole agent Tina Perkofski.

In addition to the house visits, the DOC will be manning a tip line all weekend for people who see suspicious behavior.

“The tip line will be monitored by DOC staff during Halloween hours and members of the public are encouraged to call the tip line with any questions about the registry or if they spot any potential violations,” Perkofski said.

The number to report violations is 1-877-234-0085.

