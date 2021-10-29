Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: New weather technology and tips

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Severe weather is becoming more routine as weather, in general, is becoming more volatile.

The need for adequate planning and communication around these weather events, regardless of season, has never been more urgent.

But the question remains: how can you stay safe?

Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some of the new technology available.

“Looks like a snowier year this year,” said Porter about Wisconsin, “and a bit colder as well.”

AccuWeather has a feature called ‘Wintercast.’ It lets you know the next threat for snow and ice will be, even looking many days into the future to let you know how much snow and ice are expected. Not just nearby, but the surrounding area.

For more information, you can click here. You can also watch Porter’s interview with NewsChannel 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
Cornerback (29) Rasul Douglas of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass near the end of the...
Packers’ latest hero saves the day in Arizona
Businesses are grappling with impacts of Wisconsin Rapids Verso mill closed in June 2020
Wisconsin loggers dealing with set backs of mill shutdown
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance
File photo of police lights
Man accused of spraying Lincoln County deputies with bear spray during pursuit, later arrested after car started on fire

Latest News

Temperatures warm up on Saturday towards the upper 50s, but drop into the 40s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Dry weekend ahead, but turning colder
Volunteers moved supplies to the center Friday
Catholic Charities’ warming center opens Monday in Wausau
New Tools From Accuweather 10/29/2021
New Tools From Accuweather 10/29/2021
Halloween trick or treat times for 2021
2021 trick or treat times for central Wisconsin