DEEP BENCH: New weather technology and tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Severe weather is becoming more routine as weather, in general, is becoming more volatile.

The need for adequate planning and communication around these weather events, regardless of season, has never been more urgent.

But the question remains: how can you stay safe?

Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share some of the new technology available.

“Looks like a snowier year this year,” said Porter about Wisconsin, “and a bit colder as well.”

AccuWeather has a feature called ‘Wintercast.’ It lets you know the next threat for snow and ice will be, even looking many days into the future to let you know how much snow and ice are expected. Not just nearby, but the surrounding area.

For more information, you can click here. You can also watch Porter’s interview with NewsChannel 7.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.