Catholic Charities’ warming center opens Monday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Catholic Charities in Wausau is preparing to open its warming center on Monday, November 1.

Friday volunteers with Catholic Charities loaded cots, beds, and supplies into cars moving them to the warming center.

Traci Reger is the Director for Community Homeless Facilities for Catholic Charities in Wausau. She knows how important it is to provide a place for homeless people during a frigid winter.

“It’s really important that we embrace them,” said Reger. “We provide them a place to stay at night, so they don’t freeze to death at night.”

People like George appreciate the kind gesture.

“We’re treated with courtesy like we’re human beings.”

George has been homeless in Wausau for several years. He says a lot of his friends last year wouldn’t have survived without a place like the warming center.

“I don’t have anywhere to go, but the warming centers and the Catholic Charities, they’ve all been a great help to me,” said George. “They help me to have faith or hope in things I didn’t have before. I’ll probably be at the warming center quite a bit.”

The warming center provides a number of services including a bed for the night, a meal, and an opportunity to shower and do laundry.

The volunteers helped transport items from the Catholic Charities offices to First United Methodist Church, where the warming center will be held this year.

Reger says the volunteers are essential to the operation.

“The volunteers are the backbone to our operation,” said Reger. “I’ve been grateful since the minute I walked into this building four years ago that the volunteers in this community and the members of this community are very giving and very compassionate for the people that we serve.”

Some paperwork and a COVID-19 screening will be required for anyone staying at the center. The center opens to the public on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church is located at 903 N 3rd Street in Wausau.

