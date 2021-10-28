Wausau School District will offer free COVID testing starting Monday
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will soon offer COVID-19 testing to all students, staff, and even their immediate family members.
Starting Monday, testing will be available, on a limited basis in a mobile unit.
People seeking a test, must fill out a consent form. Students will not be tested without a guardian’s permission.
The testing is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.