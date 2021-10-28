Advertisement

Wausau School District will offer free COVID testing starting Monday

Wausau School District
Wausau School District(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will soon offer COVID-19 testing to all students, staff, and even their immediate family members.

Starting Monday, testing will be available, on a limited basis in a mobile unit. 

Wausau School District testing schedule
Wausau School District testing schedule(WSAW)

People seeking a test, must fill out a consent form. Students will not be tested without a guardian’s permission.

The testing is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
2021 Hodag Country Festival
Hodag County Festival announces 2022 line-up, tickets on sale Nov. 1
Becky Heuer from Amherst, Wis. was hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. One year later, she...
The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Bond set at $1M for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

D.C. Everest to launch on-site COVID-19 testing for parents, staff and students
Oconto County emergency crews are searching for an aircraft.
Texas man was pilot of plane that went down in Oconto County
Sergio Retana
Man convicted in 2019 bar shooting transferred to prison to begin sentence
Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance