Wausau School District will offer free COVID testing starting Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District will soon offer COVID-19 testing to all students, staff, and even their immediate family members.

Starting Monday, testing will be available, on a limited basis in a mobile unit.

Wausau School District testing schedule (WSAW)

People seeking a test, must fill out a consent form. Students will not be tested without a guardian’s permission.

The testing is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.