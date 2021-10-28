Wausau East’s Mark Ekiss named Packers High School Coach of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East assistant football coach Mark Ekiss was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week, the Packers announced Thursday.

In the announcement, the Packers talked about Ekiss’s work as both a football coach and track and field coach at Wausau East High School, saying, “He is the perfect illustration of the type of coach who impacts and inspires student-athletes both on and off the field, as well as the community as a whole.”

They highlighted his work with a specific student at Boscobel High School, Travis Denner. Denner was coached by Ekiss before Ekiss moved onto Wausau East. He later qualified for state in the 200-meter and 4x4 relay, and Ekiss continued to keep in touch with him. On Aug. 17, Denner was killed in a car accident.

“Knowing how much Coach Ekiss meant to Travis, his mother Jennifer reached out to inform him of Travis’ passing,” the release said, “Ekiss was invited to speak at Travis’ funeral, an honor he humbly accepted. Following the funeral, the Boscobel High School administration left the lights on to the track all night and invited all to come out and celebrate Travis’ life through the sport he loved. As a special tribute to Travis, Ekiss organized a 4X4 relay with Travis’ brother, along with some former teammates, and used a weighted vest that Travis had trained with during his senior year as the baton to pass from one runner to the next.”

“It was just such a unique and cool experience because his parents were there seeing that even though Travis isn’t physically here on this earth anymore, he has touched so many lives and his spirit is something that all of us are going to hold in our hearts forever,” said Ekiss.

In a collaboration between Wausau East and Boscobel High School, the $1,000 donation that is part of the Coach of the Week Award will be put toward a memorial or event honoring Travis. In addition to coaching, Ekiss is also a chemistry teacher at Wausau East High School. Ekiss and his wife Jennifer, have one daughter, Norah, and one son, Rowan.

