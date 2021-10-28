Advertisement

Trump plans to attend World Series game in Atlanta

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday, according to a person close to Trump.

The Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros for the championship.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk told USA Today on Wednesday that Trump called the organization and asked to go to a World Series game.

The Braves are set to give Trump his own suite at Truist Park. He will not be sitting with any team or Major League Baseball officials.

The former president attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington D.C. when the Nationals hosted the Astros.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ann Retzlaff
Campground owner released from custody after being a no-show for court appearance
Crash scene at Scott and N. 2nd Street
Man, 72, dies following pedestrian accident, second vehicle crash
2021 Hodag Country Festival
Hodag County Festival announces 2022 line-up, tickets on sale Nov. 1
Becky Heuer from Amherst, Wis. was hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. One year later, she...
The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Bond set at $1M for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Latest News

Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with another child’s remains
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, is escorted for a traditional investiture ceremony...
US Supreme Court lifts stays; Oklahoma to execute man
Rain totals staying around a tenth of an inch for most North Central Wisconsin. Higher...
First Alert Weather: A rainy Thursday, but a dry and sunnier weekend before turning colder
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook changes company name to Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces deal, seeks votes: ‘Let’s get this done’