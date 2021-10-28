Packers-Cardinals game to air Thursday night on FOX

(WZAW) - The Green Bay Packers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Kick-off is at 7:20 p.m. on FOX WZAW.

The Packers are 6-1 and the Cardinals are undefeated. The Cardinals have won three straight games against the Packers and four of their previous five matchups, including two playoff wins.

Over-the-air viewers will find the game on 7.3 (Wausau and Sayner), 33.1 (Town of Texas) or 33.10 (Eagle River).

Will the @AZCardinals remain undefeated or will the @Packers win their 7th straight game? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Vmb0flbP96 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2021

#Packers star WR Davante Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols by tonight and is out vs the #AZCardinals, sources say. He did not travel, so this was likely. Now for sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2021

