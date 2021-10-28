Advertisement

Packers-Cardinals game to air Thursday night on FOX

Packers vs Cardinals
Packers vs Cardinals(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WZAW) - The Green Bay Packers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday night. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Kick-off is at 7:20 p.m. on FOX WZAW.

The Packers are 6-1 and the Cardinals are undefeated. The Cardinals have won three straight games against the Packers and four of their previous five matchups, including two playoff wins.

Over-the-air viewers will find the game on 7.3 (Wausau and Sayner), 33.1 (Town of Texas) or 33.10 (Eagle River).

