Man convicted in 2019 bar shooting transferred to prison to begin sentence

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 33-year-old man convicted of shooting another man at a Weston bar in May 2019 has been transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution to begin his 30-year prison sentence.

Sergio Retana was sentenced Oct. 21. He will also spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

In July, Retana pleaded no contest to his most serious counts during a plea deal with prosecutors. Retana was subsequently convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm. Three other counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Retana was arrested at the scene after firing his weapon several times and striking a victim inside the Kelly Club on Ross Avenue in Weston on May 12, 2019.

According to court documents Retana was seen on surveillance footage pushing two men who were at the bar when another man tried to intervene and calm the situation. During the altercation, another man came from around the corner of the bar and shoved Retana. Retana was then seen reaching toward his waistband, pulling out a gun and firing it multiple times. Investigators said the man who shoved Retana was hit by at least one bullet and fell to the ground with severe injuries.

Almost immediately after the shots were fired several men grabbed Retana and brought him to the ground. The men struck Retana multiple times while they wrestled the gun away from him and kicked it underneath a nearby pool table.

“The patrons in the bar did a remarkable job,” explained Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz following in the incident. “There were a group of patrons that attended to the victim and then there was also a group that helped subdue the suspect until officers arrived,” said Schulz.

Witnesses said at least five shots were fired. A window was shattered, bullets got lodged into the wall and floor and a vehicle in the parking lot was struck with a bullet.

Retana will receive credit for 893 days already spent in custody.

