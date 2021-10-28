Having an Nutrient Management Plan helps avoid manure runoff

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Farm fields are emptied all over Wisconsin as crops are harvested for the season. For many large farms, that means it’s time to empty Manure pits onto the soil.

Farmers are required by state law to have a nutrient management plan in place for the safe spreading of manure. This is to ensure that any runoff is kept to a minimum to protect the surrounding environment.

Local zoning boards often don’t have the manpower to check up on all landowners though, and so only the biggest operations are routinely regulated.

“If you are a CAFO, or a confined animal feeding operation and you have over 1000 animal units, you are required by law to submit that within your permitting, to get your CAFO. So all CAFOs will have a nutrient management plan, because they need one to get their CAFO status,” said UW-Madison Marathon Extension Dairy Agent Heather Schlesser.

Formulating a nutrient management plan can be complicated. Farmers have to take into account soil analysis to see where nutrients are needed. Degrees of slope to fields also figure in to the runoff risk as well as weather conditions.

There is help available, however. Technical colleges offer classes on how to put together a plan.

“Oftentimes they’re no cost because of the state grants that have been received, or they’re very low-cost, like 20-30 dollars. So it would pay to try to work that into the schedule to get into one of those classes,” Schlesser said.

Another resource available to farmer is the Wisconsin Manure Management Advisory System website, which has a Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast complete with maps to let farmers ideal times for manure spreading.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.