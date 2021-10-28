D.C. Everest to launch on-site COVID-19 testing for parents, staff and students

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The D.C. Everest School District will offer free COVID testing for staff, students and people who have a reason to be at a school site.

COVID testing service will begin on Monday. It is free. It will be offered Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Greenheck Field House. Testing is also offered on Tuesday and Thursday - 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the DCE Administration Building Conference Room. The building is located at 1699 Schofield Avenue. Signage will direct those registered for a COVID test to the testing location.

All testees and their parents/guardians must be masked.

On-site testing is being offered due to local difficulty scheduling tests and receiving results in a timely fashion.

“By providing this free testing service, we hope to alleviate the burdens placed on our families, mitigate the spread of COVID, and return our students to the classroom in a safe and timely manner,” stated a letter sent to parents.

D.C. Everest has partnered with Accelerated Clinical Laboratories. In order to obtain a COVID test, people will need to register in advance.

To pre-register:

Visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov

Complete the short screening questionnaire.

Parents/guardians must complete the consent for minor children.

When completing the demographic information, enter the email address to which you would like your registration confirmation and test results to be sent.

Select “I’m being tested at a non-public site” and then enter your zip code to find the DCE testing locations.

Upon completion, you will receive an email confirmation and a QR code for each person registered for testing.

The PCR COVID test results will be available in 24 - 28 hours. Those tested will be emailed a secure link where they can view and print their results. For complete pre-registration instructions, please visit our DCE COVID testing webpage at: www.dce.k12.wi.us/freecovidtesting.

