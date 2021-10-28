Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network team up for Miracle Treat Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of proceeds from Blizzards sold on Thursday at participating Dairy Queen locations will benefit Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

Participating locating include Antigo, Ashland, Hayward, Hurley, Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Stevens Point, and Wausau on Grand Avenue.

For every blizzard ice cream treat purchased on Thursday, $1 to $2 will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network to benefit kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

CMN Hospitals, including Marshfield Children’s Hospital, are available 24 hours a day to help kids of every age and background overcome every injury and illness imaginable. Marshfield Children’s Hospital is also on the front lines of preventing disease and injury through research, education and outreach programs that keep millions of kids out of the hospital each year. This year, CMNH members will provide $3.4 billion in charity care alone.

