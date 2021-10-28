Advertisement

Crash snarls traffic on Grand Ave in Schofield

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A heavy police response snarled traffic after a crash on Grand Ave. Wednesday evening.

It happened near the Arby’s restaurant shortly after 6 p.m.

Northbound lanes were blocked-off for roughly one city block.

An ambulance and numerous police vehicles were on location shortly after. Crime scene tape could be seen near the area.

Traffic was re-routed, and the road had to be cleared to allow a semi-truck to back out.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as we learn more.

