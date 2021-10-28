Common council gives the thumbs-up for Great Northern Distilling’s expansion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders in Stevens Point are giving the go-ahead for construction crews to build Great Northern’s new distillery on the old Belke Lumber site.

The property will also be a live-work space for new businesses.

“We are very excited to construct our new location in downtown Stevens Point,” said Brian Cummins, founder of Great Northern Distilling.

Construction crews began tearing down the Belke Lumber building last Friday. The new distillery project was approved by the common council Monday evening. The distillery found met with the Stevens Point mayor and the development director to find a place to begin.

“To talk about locations that are possible in the downtown area that would support manufacturing and also have a really nice spot for the nightlife and event,” said Cummins.

The current distillery located in Plover is about 5,500 square feet. The new distillery will be about 8,200 square feet and will include a tasting room and an event space.

“But we really want to emphasize the tourism facet, doing tours, cocktails, and events,” said Cummins

“I just love the idea of participating in something that’s feeding the culture of our downtown,” said Ryan Wanta, designer and head of sales at Wanta & Son Inc.

Project crews say the whole project is estimated to come in at $2.2 to $2.4 million dollars.

“From a mayor’s standpoint, I’m excited about tax-base. I’m excited about new businesses which are going to draw people to the area,” said Steven Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

The team hopes to break ground before winter and they hope to have the distillery up and running by the summer of 2022.

