Wausau School District talks money and input for future referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is talking money with the district planning to get $10.5 million in ESSER funds.

But districts are only able to spend the money on certain things that meet Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction criteria. The department advises districts to shy away from using it for additional staffing, but it all has to be spent by the 2023, 2024 school year.

“Our approval process with the DPI is ongoing,” Wausau School District’s Chief Finance Officer, Bob Tess said.

So far, the district has set aside $2 million for additional spending, with roughly $4.5 leftover. “Those are staff that will help recapture some of those lost learning opportunities over the next few years,” Tess explained.

The main purpose of ESSER funds is to help districts recover from pandemic expenses.

Tess said last school year the district spent $1 million. “This year because it’s very early in the year, we haven’t spent too much, we’ve got a lot of spending approved, some professional development.”

The spending approval includes that previously mentioned additional staff, along with technology, building and ground improvements, and curriculum materials.

But, as Tess explained, the more money, the more problems. “Right now this state biennial budget does no favors for education, there’s literally no new money in this state biennial budget for education.”

Tess worries there will be a big hole in their funding, once federal ESSER money dries up. “...And if the lawmakers remember what happened during this biennium, and they understand that there is no more ESSER money, perhaps they will feel an obligation to provide state and local money in the next biennium.”

He said talks are in motion for a referendum in April 2022. The last one the district went for was around $150 million, and that one was voted down.

Now, the school district put out a survey for the community and parents to take. He said the findings of the survey support the referendum. “We’re going to communicate with the community and were going to hopefully form a group where the community has a serious interest in a referendum.”

Without a referendum, Tess said the school district will lose funding. “You wouldn’t get your buildings worked on, you wouldn’t do all the necessary improvements, and you wouldn’t build on some space in critical parts of the district.”

The district is having its first community listening session Thursday, Oct. 28. at John Muir Middle School at 5 p.m. Anyone is able to attend.

