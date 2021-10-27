Advertisement

Wausau School District talks money and input for future referendum

Wausau School District.
Wausau School District.(WSAW)
By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is talking money with the district planning to get $10.5 million in ESSER funds.

But districts are only able to spend the money on certain things that meet Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction criteria. The department advises districts to shy away from using it for additional staffing, but it all has to be spent by the 2023, 2024 school year.

“Our approval process with the DPI is ongoing,” Wausau School District’s Chief Finance Officer, Bob Tess said.

So far, the district has set aside $2 million for additional spending, with roughly $4.5 leftover. “Those are staff that will help recapture some of those lost learning opportunities over the next few years,” Tess explained.

The main purpose of ESSER funds is to help districts recover from pandemic expenses.

Tess said last school year the district spent $1 million. “This year because it’s very early in the year, we haven’t spent too much, we’ve got a lot of spending approved, some professional development.”

The spending approval includes that previously mentioned additional staff, along with technology, building and ground improvements, and curriculum materials.

But, as Tess explained, the more money, the more problems. “Right now this state biennial budget does no favors for education, there’s literally no new money in this state biennial budget for education.”

Tess worries there will be a big hole in their funding, once federal ESSER money dries up. “...And if the lawmakers remember what happened during this biennium, and they understand that there is no more ESSER money, perhaps they will feel an obligation to provide state and local money in the next biennium.”

He said talks are in motion for a referendum in April 2022. The last one the district went for was around $150 million, and that one was voted down.

Now, the school district put out a survey for the community and parents to take. He said the findings of the survey support the referendum. “We’re going to communicate with the community and were going to hopefully form a group where the community has a serious interest in a referendum.”

Without a referendum, Tess said the school district will lose funding. “You wouldn’t get your buildings worked on, you wouldn’t do all the necessary improvements, and you wouldn’t build on some space in critical parts of the district.”

The district is having its first community listening session Thursday, Oct. 28. at John Muir Middle School at 5 p.m. Anyone is able to attend.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butch Patrick, the actor most known for playing Eddie Munster, testified Oct. 25, 2021 in the...
Actor, famous for playing ‘Eddie Munster’, called to testify in Schulz-Juedes trial
American Airlines jet
New York-Los Angeles flight makes emergency landing in Wisconsin
Sunshine on pine tree branch with forest in background
Tree farmer reports theft of 1,000 pounds of evergreen boughs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 reserve list
Two people are dead after after a single engine plane crashed on Saturday in the Town of Marengo.
Victims in Ashland County plane crash identifed

Latest News

People still living at a Schofield trailer park have less than two weeks to find a new home,...
Offering help to people at Hidden Lakes Estates
The director of communicable diseases for DHS said the way Covid-19 deaths are counted hasn’t...
DHS explains how they count COVID-19 deaths
Governor Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield.
Gov. Evers tours Family Health Center of Marshfield to learn about new substance use disorder program
Becky Heuer from Amherst, Wis. was hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oct. 2020. One year later, she...
The Faces of COVID-19: Amherst woman reflects 1 year after being hospitalized